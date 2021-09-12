Tuesday, September 14, 2021

international

Malaysian PM pushes Asean travel bubble with China as Covid cases surge

Southeast Asia witnessed a rise in new Covid-19 infections and a decline in deaths on Saturday, collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 83,523 infections and 1,323 deaths on Saturday compared to 75,832 and 1,390 respectively on Friday.

Malaysia's new Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has proposed Asean to create guidelines on forming a travel bubble with China in order to stimulate the economy amid the Covid-19 crisis.

If the guidelines become a reality, it would help the tourism industry recover and enable people to connect with each other, he said.

Singapore's government will kick off its project to administer a third Covid-19 jab, using Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, to boost immunity for the elderly aged over 60 years from September 14.

The country's health minister said the elderly who had already received the second jab at least six months ago could receive the third jab, adding that 900,000 seniors were curently eligible.

