Malaysian PM pushes Asean travel bubble with China as Covid cases surge

Asean countries reported 83,523 infections and 1,323 deaths on Saturday compared to 75,832 and 1,390 respectively on Friday.

Malaysia's new Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has proposed Asean to create guidelines on forming a travel bubble with China in order to stimulate the economy amid the Covid-19 crisis.

If the guidelines become a reality, it would help the tourism industry recover and enable people to connect with each other, he said.