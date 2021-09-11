Thailand reports decline in new Covid cases but deaths higher

On Friday, 16,031 cases were reported with 220 deaths.

Meanwhile, 18,721 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,368,144 – 1,216,112 of whom have recovered, 137,859 are still in hospitals and 14,173 have died.

Separately, another 323,285 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 432,647 their second shot, and 2,571 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 39,631,862.