Thailand reports decline in new Covid cases but deaths higher

View
On Friday, 16,031 cases were reported with 220 deaths.
Meanwhile, 18,721 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,368,144 – 1,216,112 of whom have recovered, 137,859 are still in hospitals and 14,173 have died.
Separately, another 323,285 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 432,647 their second shot, and 2,571 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 39,631,862.
Related News
Thailand recorded 15,191 Covid-19 cases and 253 deaths on Saturday.
14,403 new confirmed cases, 189 deaths
Thailand’s daily caseload crosses 15,000 mark again
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 224.67 million on Saturday, 201.21 million of whom have recovered, 18.83 million are active cases (103,613 in severe condition) and 4.63 million have died (up by 9,080).
Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 41.74 million, followed by India with 33.20 million, Brazil with 20.97 million, the UK with 7.17 million and Russia with 7.10 million.
Published : September 11, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021