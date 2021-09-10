Monday, September 13, 2021

14,403 new confirmed cases, 189 deaths

Thailand logged 14,403 new Covid-19 infections and 189 deaths over the past 24 hours on Friday. Of the new cases, 341 were in prisons.

Meanwhile, 15,610 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,352,953 – 1,197,391 of whom have recovered, 141,642 are still in hospitals and 13,920 have died.

Separately, another 339,050 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 358,403 their second shot, and 1,168 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 38,873,359.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 224.05 million on Friday, 200.65 million of whom have recovered, 18.78 million are active cases (103,822 in severe condition) and 4.62 million have died (up by 9,526).

Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 41.56 million, followed by India with 33.16 million, Brazil with 20.96 million, the UK with 7.13 million and Russia with 7.08 million.

