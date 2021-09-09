Thailand’s daily caseload crosses 15,000 mark again

Meanwhile, 15,417 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,338,550 – 1,181,781 of whom have recovered, 143,038 are still in hospitals and 13,731 have died.

Separately, another 338,105 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 372,592 their second shot, and 2,757 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 38,174,738.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 223.44 million on Thursday, 199.95 million of whom have recovered, 18.88 million are active cases (104,023 in severe condition) and 4.61 million have died (up by 9,754).