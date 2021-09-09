Thailand’s daily caseload crosses 15,000 mark again

View
Meanwhile, 15,417 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,338,550 – 1,181,781 of whom have recovered, 143,038 are still in hospitals and 13,731 have died.
Separately, another 338,105 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 372,592 their second shot, and 2,757 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 38,174,738.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 223.44 million on Thursday, 199.95 million of whom have recovered, 18.88 million are active cases (104,023 in severe condition) and 4.61 million have died (up by 9,754).
Related News
Thailand recorded 16,031 Covid-19 cases and 220 deaths on Thursday
Thailand marks rise in infections with 14,176 new cases, 288 deaths
Thailand’s daily cases drop to 13,821, but deaths still high at 241
Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 41.40 million, followed by India with 33.14 million, Brazil with 20.93 million, the UK with 7.09 million and Russia with 7.07 million.
Published : September 09, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021