Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s daily cases drop to 13,821, but deaths still high at 241

Thailand’s daily Covid-19 caseload over the past 24 hours on Tuesday came in at 13,821, the lowest since July 22, but deaths had risen to 241. Of the new infections, 518 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 16737 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,308,343 – 1,149,595 of whom have recovered, 145,465 are still in hospitals and 13,283 have died.

Separately, another 320,197 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 400,713 their second shot, and 1,467 their booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 36,635,271.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 222 million on Tuesday, 198.61 million of whom have recovered, 18.8 million are active cases (105,100 in severe condition) and 4.59 million have died (up by 6,641).

Thailand ranks 29th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 40.87 million, followed by India with 33.06 million, Brazil with 20.90 million, Russia with 7.03 million and the UK with 7.02 million.

Published : September 07, 2021

