Thailand’s daily cases drop to 13,821, but deaths still high at 241

Meanwhile, 16737 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,308,343 – 1,149,595 of whom have recovered, 145,465 are still in hospitals and 13,283 have died.

Separately, another 320,197 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 400,713 their second shot, and 1,467 their booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 36,635,271.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 222 million on Tuesday, 198.61 million of whom have recovered, 18.8 million are active cases (105,100 in severe condition) and 4.59 million have died (up by 6,641).