13,988 new cases, 187 fatalities as numbers dip slightly

Meanwhile, 17,284 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total Covid-19 caseload stands at 1,294,522 – 1,132,858 of whom have recovered, 148,622 are still in hospitals and 13,042 have died.

Separately, another 129,317 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 195,241 their second shot, and 660 a booster dose, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 35,912,894.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 221.56 million on Monday, 198.07 million of whom have recovered, 18.91 million are active cases (105,498 in severe condition) and 4.58 million have died (up by 6,608).