Thailand marks rise in infections with 14,176 new cases, 288 deaths

Meanwhile, 16,769 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,322,519 – 1,166,364 of whom have recovered, 142,644 are still in hospitals and 13,511 have died.

Separately, another 399,650 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 424,676 their second shot, and 1,687 a booster shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 37,461,284.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 222.78 million on Wednesday, 199.30 million of whom have recovered, 18.88 million are active cases (104,636 in severe condition) and 4.60 million have died (up by 8,448).