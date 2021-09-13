England abandons vaccine passport plans

"I'm pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports," U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday.

"There's a lot of defenses . . . that we need to keep in place because this virus hasn't gone anywhere, there's still a pandemic, so of course, we need to remain cautious," he said. "But we just shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it or because others are doing it."

The announcement marked a reversal of the government's plan to require proof of full vaccination to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues in England. Intended to incentivize vaccine uptake, especially among young people, the system had been expected to take effect at the end of the month.

About 65 percent of the population in England is fully immunized. But vaccination rates among young people have lagged behind those of older demographics. Coronavirus cases have dropped since July, though England is still reporting more than 20,000 new cases per day.

"Some of life's most important pleasures and opportunities are likely to be increasingly dependent on vaccination," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in remarks directed to young people in July.