FBI releases 9/11 investigation document that scrutinized Saudis

The Saturday night release was the result of an executive order issued by President Joe Biden earlier this month ordering government agencies to review, declassify and release more information regarding the investigation.

Some families of 9/11 victims have sued the Saudi government, alleging the Saudis knowingly provided financial and logistics support to the terrorism plot, something that country's government has long denied. As part of that lawsuit, lawyers for the families have fought for years to force the FBI to share what it knows about possible connections between the 9/11 hijackers, most of whom were citizens of Saudi Arabia, and any Saudi diplomats or intelligence operatives.

Brett Eagleson, whose father was killed in the attacks, said it was "particularly meaningful" that first document in response to the executive order was released on the 20th anniversary of the attacks. "Today marks the moment when the Saudis cannot rely on the U.S. government from hiding the truth about 9/11," he said in a written statement pledging to "hold the Saudi government fully accountable for the tremendous pain and losses we suffered."