Chinese FM arrives in Seoul in latest effort to bolster regional ties

Additionally, the apparent resumption of activity at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear complex is expected to be high on the agenda. While the US has reiterated its willingness to resume talks with the North without preconditions, China has urged sanctions relief to expedite the stalled talks.



On Monday, North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend, possibly in an attempt to gain attention as South Korea, the US and Japan were set to hold a trilateral meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss the North’s nuclear activities.



“Wang may want to be briefed on discussions ongoing between South Korea and the US on North Korea issues. But it seems unlikely for him to express open hostility toward the Seoul-Washington alliance,” the professor added.



While Chinese President Xi Jinping remains extremely cautious about traveling abroad due to the nation’s heightened pandemic restrictions, Wang, along with Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi, who specializes in US affairs, is holding high-level talks around the world.



South Korean and Chinese officials have sought to arrange a state visit to Seoul for Xi, which was supposed to take place last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. But talks on the subject seem to have fallen apart, with COVID-19 showing no immediate signs of abating.