Afghans long for better life as Taliban government manages to run country with calls for international aid

-- "The war is over, and insecurity and fighting are not a concern among the Afghans anymore," said Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

-- "The people of Afghanistan still need assistance and cooperation from the world," said Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the new Taliban government.

"WAR OVER"

There has been no major security incident or armed clashes since Aug. 15 when Taliban took over 33 of the country's 34 provinces, except a deadly suicide bomb blast and ensuing shooting outside the Kabul International Airport, which killed over 170 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. soldiers, and wounded nearly 200 others.

On Sept. 6, the Taliban announced that its fighters had completely captured Panjshir, the only province that had remained out of Taliban's control, days after sporadic clashes were reported in the mountainous province.

There were no civilian casualties during the fighting in Panjshir, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding that electricity and internet service would resume in the province soon.

No major clashes have been reported in Panjshir since then, although the so-called National Resistance Front of Afghanistan led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of former anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Shah Massoud, has denied the Taliban's claim of capturing Panjshir.

Afghanistan would soon have a regular army to defend the country, Taliban's army chief of staff Qari Fasihuddin said Wednesday.