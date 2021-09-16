Afghanistan to have regular army soon: army chief of staff

Afghanistan would soon have a regular army to defend the country, Taliban's army chief of staff Qari Fasihuddin has said.
"Afghanistan would have a regular, disciplined and strong army in near future to defend and protect the country and consultations in this field continue," Fasihuddin was quoted as saying by Afghan radio service Salam Watandar.
Fasihuddin, in his address to a gathering in Kabul on Wednesday, said the members of the proposed army would be well-trained and disciplined to defend and protect Afghanistan, according to the media outlet's report.
The Taliban captured the capital Kabul on Aug. 15 and announced the formation of a caretaker government on Sept. 7 to rule Afghanistan but without regular police and army.
