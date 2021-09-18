Students are destroying bathrooms, swiping school supplies in latest TikTok challenge gone awry

Enticed by a viral TikTok challenge, students have pilfered or vandalized items at their schools and then showed off their antics, or "devious licks," on the popular social media platform - often as a sped-up version "Ski Ski BasedGod" by rapper Lil' B plays in the background.

"In two school years unlike any other, this is absolutely the last thing we need to be dealing with," said Jeffrey Haney, a spokesman for the Canyons School District in a Salt Lake City suburb, where bathroom mirrors have been shattered and toilets flooded.

The "Devious Licks challenge" has sparked condemnation from already-stressed school leaders, a handful of arrests and now action from TikTok, which announced Wednesday that it will remove videos associated with the trend and redirect related hashtags after reports of schools from California to Connecticut experiencing vandalism and theft.

"We do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities," a spokesperson for TikTok told The Washington Post in a statement Friday, noting that content like the Devious Licks challenge goes against the platform's community guidelines.

Melissa Laudani, principal at Lawton Chiles Middle School in Tallahassee, said the move from TikTok only goes so far: As soon as one hashtag is deleted, alternate phrases or spellings - such as "Diabolical Licks" or "Devious Liks" - pop up.