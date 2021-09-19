In Japan anime universe, Belle seeks to rewrite script on female power

Sugawa said there is still much room for improvement, including the need for more women and LGBTQ anime directors.

"There are now more positive portrayals of LGBTQ characters, issues and works that pose questions about societal problems. And with the rise of more diverse directors and anime decision-makers, there's hope for more change to come," Sugawa said.

"Belle" is a modern twist on the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast." After her mother dies while trying to save a child from danger, Suzu struggles to fit in at school. She joins the virtual world "U" as Belle, a talented performer with eye-catching outfits who instantaneously gains billions of followers.

With the computer savvy of her female best friend and the emotional support of her late mother's female friends, Suzu/Belle embarks on an adventure to help a mysterious beast. Along the way, Belle performs several songs that can now be heard throughout shopping districts of Tokyo. Since its release in July, "Belle" has become Japan's third-highest-grossing film this year.

In the movie, Hosoda seeks to give women and girls greater depth and humanity than is normally depicted in anime. Through Suzu/Belle, he juxtaposes the way that the inner beauty of Suzu and dynamism of Belle coexist in one person. For Suzu, an introverted teen, her online persona is not just an imagination or an escape, but rather a part of herself that she eventually grows into.

Hosoda said he wanted to give Belle more complexity, in the way the character of Beast in the original Disney movie was afforded that depth.

"Just like the beast having a duality, I wanted Belle to also have two sides and focus on how the two sides come to play, ultimately leading to her self-growth," he said.

Hosoda received a 14-minute standing ovation when his movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July. Belle has been replicated by cosplayers, who dress up as anime characters. The animated character Belle "performed" the movie's title song at the Fuji Rock Festival last month.

On social media, Japanese fans have raved about the movie's positive message, stunning visuals and catchy tunes. "Those who are feeling difficulty in their lives, those who want to change but can't, I hope they see this film. It really helps you take a step forward," one person tweeted.

Hosoda, 53, has long focused on the cyber world in his works, including the film versions of "Digimon" in1999 and 2000 and from his earliest feature films such as "Summer Wars."

His movies, particularly in recent years, have depicted women and girls as independent and strong-willed characters, including the 2018 "Mirai,"a story about a boy who lashes out after his younger sister is born but learns the importance of family bonds. The movie earned Hosoda an Oscar nomination for best animated feature film.

But through "Belle," Hosoda has delivered perhaps his most explicit message about female empowerment and the power of technology as a force for good. He said he was inspired by his 5-year-old daughter, as he contemplates the future she will face growing up.

"She is still in preschool and is quite introverted, so I imagined how she was going to survive once she gets on social media and begins having all sorts of online interactions," he said.

Hosoda said he wanted to challenge the narratives warning against increasing reliance on the Internet.

"For the younger generation, the norm will be to live in both worlds and that both worlds are their realities," he said. "And the Internet plays a huge role for them to raise their voice and go out into the world."

"Belle" is scheduled to be released in U.S. theaters this winter.