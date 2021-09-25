China frees two Michaels jailed for over 1,000 days after Huaweis Meng cuts deal with U.S.

The release of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - known here as "the two Michaels" - came hours after Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department in a criminal case allowing her to return to China.

The two men were detained several days after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request.

"For the 1,000 days, they have shown strength, perseverance, resilience and grace," Trudeau said in a news conference, "and we are all inspired by them."