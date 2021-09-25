Sat, September 25, 2021

international

China frees two Michaels jailed for over 1,000 days after Huaweis Meng cuts deal with U.S.

TORONTO - The two Canadians detained in China in what Western officials had called a blatant display of "hostage diplomacy" have been released from prison and are on their way to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

The release of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - known here as "the two Michaels" - came hours after Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department in a criminal case allowing her to return to China.

The two men were detained several days after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request.

"For the 1,000 days, they have shown strength, perseverance, resilience and grace," Trudeau said in a news conference, "and we are all inspired by them."

Published : September 25, 2021

Related News

On journey home, Meng says "without strong motherland, no freedom today"

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Meng Wanzhou can return to China, admits helping Huawei conceal dealings in Iran

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Arizona ballot review commissioned by Republicans reaffirms Bidens victory

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Russ Kick, writer, editor and rogue transparency activist, dies at 52

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Latest News

Thailand will get 1 million doses of vaccine soon, says US Embassy

Published : Sep 25, 2021

List of students opting for Pfizer vaccine to be ready on Sunday

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Thailand hosts return of Asian Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball Championships

Published : Sep 25, 2021

On journey home, Meng says "without strong motherland, no freedom today"

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.