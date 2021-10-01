15 sectors of global economy shift the dial on climate

Stakeholders across these 15 critical sectors are poised for systemic transformation. Thai companies are encouraged to join the global movement, for the sake of their business as well as the greater good.

“Climate change threatens to disrupt virtually every part of the global economy, and it’s critical that business leaders in every industry take action and join the fight,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and Global Ambassador for the Race to Zero and Race to Resilience Campaigns. “The 2030 Breakthroughs are an important signal that more and more companies recognise the need to reach net-zero emissions”.

As a first step towards meeting these ‘2030 Breakthroughs’, all actors are required to join the UN Race to Zero campaign. With over 6,200 members from across 110 countries, including 4,470 companies, 220 financial institutions, 799 cities and 35 regions, Race to Zero has almost doubled in size in the last year. The campaign now represents about 20% of the global economy.