Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Research finds closest relatives of COVID-19 virus among bats in Laos

The team of researchers led by Marc Eloit, a virologist at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, studied saliva, faeces and urine samples collected from 645 bats in caves in northern Laos and found three viruses that are close relatives of COVID-19.

A newly-conducted research has found three viruses from bats in Laos, which are more similar than any known viruses to COVID-19, India Today reported recently.

The research, published in preprint server Research Square, could forward the theory of origins of the COVID-19 from an animal and then transmitting into humans via zoonosis. However, the new discovery also raises concerns among the scientific community about the presence of more such viruses in nature with the capability to jump to humans.

The team of researchers led by Marc Eloit, a virologist at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, studied saliva, faeces and urine samples collected from 645 bats in caves in northern Laos and found three viruses that are close relatives of COVID-19.

Related Stories

The paper also stressed upon the need of deciphering the origins of COVID-19.

"To decipher the origins of SARS-CoV-2, it is essential to ascertain the diversity of animal coronaviruses and more specifically of bat coronaviruses," the paper said. 

Related News

Published : October 02, 2021

Related News

1.9 million doses of Moderna to land in Thailand this year

Published : Oct 01, 2021

Tourists flock to Phu Chi Fa National Park after CCSA lifts Covid-19 restrictions

Published : Oct 01, 2021

Chinese mainland reports 24 imported COVID-19 cases, 10 local infections

Published : Oct 01, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.