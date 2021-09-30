COVID-19 origins tracing "much politicized" to check rise of China: Nepali paper

"Unfortunately, some 'powerful' countries have been coming up with misinformation in regard to the origins of the virus. Without even waiting for scientists' conclusions, they have politicized the issue and created some sort of negative narrative against China," it said.

Referring to U.S. President Joe Biden's imposition of a 90-day deadline in May for American intelligence agencies to find out the origins of the virus, the article said, "Many international experts argued this was meant to harm the image of China."

The U.S. intelligence community released a report in late August, with "nothing specific" but reported disagreement among the intelligence agencies themselves, as "two different agencies came up with two different conclusions," it said.

"On the contrary, it exposed the ugly intention," the article observed. "It is an open secret now that the Western powers are bent on checking the rise of China. Baseless accusations on China can be taken as the latest such measure."

"The issue of virus origins has been much politicized," it said, adding that "No country has the right to put its own political interests above people's lives, nor should a matter of science be politicized for the purpose of slandering and attacking other countries," the article stressed.