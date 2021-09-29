Antibody levels reduce quickly even after 2 vaccine doses: Swedish study

Among those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, researchers observed an even greater decrease.

"As expected, antibody levels fall over time, but I am surprised that they have dropped so significantly in such a relatively healthy and young group," research leader Charlotte Thalin told Swedish Television.

"The low levels mean that we can have a wide spread of infection even in vaccinated groups, which may have consequences for our elderly. We must, therefore, give them a third dose as soon as we can," she added.

More than 2,000 hospital employees were observed for the study, and the latest findings were based on a subset of more than 460 staff, Swedish Television reported.