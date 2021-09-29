Wed, September 29, 2021

international

Antibody levels reduce quickly even after 2 vaccine doses: Swedish study

More than 2,000 hospital employees were observed for the study, and the latest findings were based on a subset of more than 460 staff, Swedish Television reported.

 Antibody levels following COVID-19 vaccination decrease more rapidly than previously believed, according to a study of staff at a hospital in Stockholm, Swedish Television reported on Tuesday.
 

Seven months after receiving the second dose, the number of antibodies had decreased by 85 percent among those immunized with the Pfizer vaccine -- where staff had not been infected with the virus before vaccination.

However, the decrease was considerably slower among those who had been infected with the virus before receiving the vaccine.

A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Related Stories

Among those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, researchers observed an even greater decrease.

"As expected, antibody levels fall over time, but I am surprised that they have dropped so significantly in such a relatively healthy and young group," research leader Charlotte Thalin told Swedish Television.

"The low levels mean that we can have a wide spread of infection even in vaccinated groups, which may have consequences for our elderly. We must, therefore, give them a third dose as soon as we can," she added.

More than 2,000 hospital employees were observed for the study, and the latest findings were based on a subset of more than 460 staff, Swedish Television reported.   

A man receives a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in central Israeli city of Modiin, Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Published : September 29, 2021

Related News

Cabinet okays purchase of 60 million AstraZeneca doses next year

Published : Sep 29, 2021

COVID-19 deaths trend up, cases down in U.S. as vaccination remains key to combating variant

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Don thanks US Senator Tammy for coordinating vaccine donation

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Latest News

Nongnooch Garden Pattaya’s dinosaur valley named top attraction

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Top U.S. general calls Afghan war "strategic failure"

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Manny Pacquiao officially retires: ‘My time as a boxer is over’

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Beautiful stingray bring a bounty to Trang local

Published : Sep 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.