New York State rolls out COVID-19 booster doses for eligible residents

New York State announced Monday that eligible New Yorkers could get COVID-19 booster doses with the launch of a new dedicated website for the purpose.
In a letter to the state health commissioner, the New York State Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed a statement in this regard issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.
Four groups of New Yorkers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the primary vaccine series should or may receive their COVID-19 booster dose, according to a release by the state government.
The criteria for COVID-19 booster dose in New York are in line with recommendations by the CDC.
"A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will help particularly at-risk New Yorkers stay protected from the virus for longer. While the focus of our vaccination effort remains ensuring all unvaccinated New Yorkers get vaccinated, those who are booster eligible should waste no time receiving maximum protection from COVID-19 as soon as possible," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Related Stories
The top priority remains staying ahead of this constantly changing virus and protecting New Yorkers with effective, long-lasting vaccines, Hochul said.
Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible for a booster dose at this time, but may be in the near future, said the release.
Now, free booster doses are already widely available statewide at state-run mass vaccination sites, pharmacies, local health departments, clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and other locations across New York State, according to the release.
New York State also launched a new website with dedicated information about booster doses, additional doses, eligibility, frequently asked questions, and resources for providers on-the-ground to support in the dissemination of information to eligible populations.
New York State recently announced 65 million U.S. dollars in funding to county health departments to build the infrastructure needed to support the quick and reliable distribution of booster doses.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on camera at the White House.
The U.S. CDC last week recommended Pfizer boosters for older adults, long-term care facility residents, some people with underlying health conditions and adults at increased risk of COVID-19 because of their jobs.
Published : September 28, 2021
Published : Sep 28, 2021
Published : Sep 28, 2021
Published : Sep 28, 2021
Published : Sep 28, 2021
Published : Sep 28, 2021
Published : Sep 28, 2021
Published : Sep 28, 2021