New York State rolls out COVID-19 booster doses for eligible residents

The top priority remains staying ahead of this constantly changing virus and protecting New Yorkers with effective, long-lasting vaccines, Hochul said.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible for a booster dose at this time, but may be in the near future, said the release.

Now, free booster doses are already widely available statewide at state-run mass vaccination sites, pharmacies, local health departments, clinics, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and other locations across New York State, according to the release.

New York State also launched a new website with dedicated information about booster doses, additional doses, eligibility, frequently asked questions, and resources for providers on-the-ground to support in the dissemination of information to eligible populations.

New York State recently announced 65 million U.S. dollars in funding to county health departments to build the infrastructure needed to support the quick and reliable distribution of booster doses.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday received his COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on camera at the White House.

The U.S. CDC last week recommended Pfizer boosters for older adults, long-term care facility residents, some people with underlying health conditions and adults at increased risk of COVID-19 because of their jobs.