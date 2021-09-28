Biden receives coronavirus booster shot on camera

The president was adhering to new recommendations issued last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which, after a torturous and at times contradictory process, recommended extra doses for many who got the German company's immunization more than six months ago.

"Let me be clear. Boosters are important, but the most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated," the president said in brief remarks before shedding his jacket and rolling up his sleeve.

Biden, who is the oldest man to serve as U.S. president, dwelled on how he fit into one category of those needing a booster, the 65 years and older age bracket.

"Now, I know it doesn't look like it, but I am over 65 - way over," 78-year-old Biden quipped. "And that's why I'm getting my booster shot today."

Others eligible include long-term care residents and staff, anyone over 18 years old with underlying medical conditions known to make covid more severe and those working in "high-risk settings," a broad category that essentially allows many Americans to decide for themselves whether they need an extra shot.

During a briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that no determination had been made about whether younger White House staff would be eligible for the shots.

Recommendations on whether additional doses are needed for those with the Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be forthcoming, officials said.