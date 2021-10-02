North Korea says it tested anti-aircraft missile

Ryu Seong-yeop, an intelligence analyst at the Korea Research Institute for Military Affairs, said the missile is similar to Russia’s S-400 or 500, a surface-to-air missile system. Moscow deployed the latest 500 series in September.



Shin said North Korea was modernizing its weapons system and that South Korea should be prepared to respond to a growing sign of aggression.



On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he would reopen the inter-Korean hotlines in early October. The North reached out to the South to reconnect them in July, but since August, Pyongyang has not responded to Seoul’s routine calls because of military drills the South and the US held that month.



Kim said he would also be open to talks if South Korea and the US abandon what he called “double standards,” essentially demanding the two stop condemning his weapons tests, which Pyongyang describes as aimed at bolstering self-defense and not a provocation.



Seoul and Washington, Kim added, should also scrap their “hostile policy,” an accusation he uses to earn relief from sanctions the US and UN have placed over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.