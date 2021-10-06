Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Asean reported over 39,000 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.33 million across Southeast Asia, with 39,342 new cases reported on Tuesday (October 5), lower than Monday’s tally at 39,566. New deaths are at 436, decreasing from Monday’s number of 566. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 265,672.

Indonesia’s Bali Island will be reopened for tourists from selected countries including China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Qatar and United Arab Emirates via the Ngurah Rai International Airport from October 14 onward. Foreign visitors from said countries will have to undergo a 8-day quarantine before they can move around freely on the island. Indonesia reported 1,404 new cases and 77 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 4,221,610 and total 142,338 deaths.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh announced a mandatory facemask rule for all passengers of vehicles that are passing through the city’s entrances to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. The rule applies to taxi, public buses, private cars and motorcycles, whereas violators will be fined from 200,000 to a million riel or Bt1,653 to Bt8,265.
 

Related News

Published : October 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

[Cambodia] Kingdom hosts 13th ASEM Covid-19 style

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Malaysia will enter a new battlefield next week, says Health DG

Published : Oct 14, 2021

S. Korea begins mapping out route back to normalcy

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Kunming Declaration adopted at COP15

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thai-Malay border provinces may reopen in Dec if 70% population jabbed

Published : Oct 14, 2021

No vaccine bias at Royal Kathin Ceremony: Culture Ministry

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Thailand aims to import 50,000 courses of anti-Covid tablet molnupiravir

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.