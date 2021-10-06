Asean reported over 39,000 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Indonesia’s Bali Island will be reopened for tourists from selected countries including China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Qatar and United Arab Emirates via the Ngurah Rai International Airport from October 14 onward. Foreign visitors from said countries will have to undergo a 8-day quarantine before they can move around freely on the island. Indonesia reported 1,404 new cases and 77 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 4,221,610 and total 142,338 deaths.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh announced a mandatory facemask rule for all passengers of vehicles that are passing through the city’s entrances to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. The rule applies to taxi, public buses, private cars and motorcycles, whereas violators will be fined from 200,000 to a million riel or Bt1,653 to Bt8,265.

