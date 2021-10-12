Indonesia prepares to take over G-20 presidency in December, host summit in Bali in 2022

Italy will officially hand over the year-long presidency to the South-east Asia's largest economy at the G-20 summit in Rome in end October.

Indonesia's presidency will run from Dec 1, 2021, to Nov 30, 2022.

Last Friday (Oct 8), President Joko Widodo visited the popular resort island of Bali, where the 17th G-20 summit will be held next year, and expressed his satisfaction with the preparations. The G-20 is a forum comprising most of the biggest developed and developing economies, including the United States, China and Japan, along with Brazil, South Africa and India.

Bali has the reputation and the experience in organising international events and "as the host we want to serve our guests well", said Mr Widodo.

"We must seize the opportunity to showcase our country's ability to control the Covid-19 pandemic, both health-wise and economic. We also want to show the progress we have achieved... and our leadership."