Asean reported increasing new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Cambodia has cancelled the annual three-day Water Festival for the second consecutive year to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Interior Minister Sar Kheng said on Monday. The festival was scheduled to take place from November 18 to 20. Kheng, who is also a deputy prime minister, renewed his call on the public to continue caution as the Covid-19 was still raging across the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is gearing up to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 next year after the Southeast Asian Games Federation has decided to postpone this year’s games from November 21 to December 2 to April or May next year. The federation is considering using Japan’s model of organizing the 2020 Olympics Games and Paralympics Games during Covid-19 situation, as well as the organization of World Cup qualifying rounds in each continent to ensure the safety of the next SEA Games.

