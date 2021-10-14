Thu, October 14, 2021

international

Asean reported increasing new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.64 million across Southeast Asia, with 35,693 new cases reported on Wednesday (October 13), higher than Tuesday’s tally at 35,025. New deaths are at 574, decreasing from Tuesday’s number of 610. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 270,242.

Cambodia has cancelled the annual three-day Water Festival for the second consecutive year to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Interior Minister Sar Kheng said on Monday. The festival was scheduled to take place from November 18 to 20. Kheng, who is also a deputy prime minister, renewed his call on the public to continue caution as the Covid-19 was still raging across the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is gearing up to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31 next year after the Southeast Asian Games Federation has decided to postpone this year’s games from November 21 to December 2 to April or May next year. The federation is considering using Japan’s model of organizing the 2020 Olympics Games and Paralympics Games during Covid-19 situation, as well as the organization of World Cup qualifying rounds in each continent to ensure the safety of the next SEA Games.
 

Published : October 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
