Sun, October 17, 2021

international

Asean reported over 35,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Southeast Asia saw a decrease in new Covid-19 cases and related deaths on Saturday (October 16), collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 35,620 infections and 526 deaths on Saturday compared to 36,278 and 579 respectively on Friday.

Philippines Health Ministry kicked off Covid-19 vaccination drive on people aged 12-17 years using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Friday.

These vaccines were approved by the country's Food and Drug Administration for emergency use on this group of people.

The vaccination drive was kicked off as 120 schools in the Philippines will organise on-site classes next month under the country's Education Ministry's pilot project.

Myanmar Army has extended the suspension of military operations for another five months to the end of February next year in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 and promote the peace process in the country.

Related News

Published : October 17, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Denver Art Museum announces return of four artifacts to Cambodia after Pandora Papers coverage of indicted art dealer

Published : Oct 17, 2021

UN chief encourages change in actions toward sustainable food systems

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Economic Watch: China-made hi-tech rail cars bolster development, connectivity in north Mexico

Published : Oct 17, 2021

3 killed, 7 injured as quake hits Indonesias Bali

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Latest News

Beautiful Similan, Surin islands finally open to tourists

Published : Oct 17, 2021

China is forcing fashion to mute itself over dirty cotton

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Denver Art Museum announces return of four artifacts to Cambodia after Pandora Papers coverage of indicted art dealer

Published : Oct 17, 2021

UN chief encourages change in actions toward sustainable food systems

Published : Oct 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.