Asean reported over 35,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Asean countries reported 35,620 infections and 526 deaths on Saturday compared to 36,278 and 579 respectively on Friday.
Philippines Health Ministry kicked off Covid-19 vaccination drive on people aged 12-17 years using Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Friday.
These vaccines were approved by the country's Food and Drug Administration for emergency use on this group of people.
The vaccination drive was kicked off as 120 schools in the Philippines will organise on-site classes next month under the country's Education Ministry's pilot project.
Myanmar Army has extended the suspension of military operations for another five months to the end of February next year in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 and promote the peace process in the country.
Published : October 17, 2021
