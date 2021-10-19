Asean reported decreasing new Covid-19 cases on Monday

Cambodian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunication has officially launched the “StopCovid QR Vaccine” QR Code on Monday. The system makes it easier for the location of people involved in any positive cases of Covid-19, quarantine control, and presentation of information on vaccination of each individual. The ministry hopes that it will help contain and prevent the spread of Covid-19, and contribute to promoting the reopening of all sectors in the new norm

Meanwhile, Vietnamese government approved a national science-technology programme for promoting studies and production of human vaccines by 2030. Under the programme, the production of all domestic vaccines will meet international standards and sufficiently supply the National Expanded Programme on Immunisation. The country also looks forward to exporting its home-grown vaccines.

By 2025, Vietnam is expected to own production technologies of at least 10 vaccines and produce at least three. The figures will reach 15 and five by 2030. It will also promote the use of both latest and conventional technologies for producing vaccines against Covid-19, cancers and others.

