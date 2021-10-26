Tue, October 26, 2021

Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.02 million across Southeast Asia, with 26,848 new cases reported on Monday (October 25), lower than Sunday’s tally at 30,022. New deaths are at 380, decreasing from Sunday’s number of 441. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 275,852.

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said the country will reopen in selected areas provided that they have over 70 per cent vaccination rate against Covid-19. Indonesia will also gradually ease up travel restrictions for foreign visitors who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative. The country reported 460 new cases and 30 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases to 4,240,479 patients and total 143,235 deaths.

Meanwhile, Health authorities in Laos have launched a new enhanced Covid-19 vaccination certificate with a QR Code that will allow for greater authenticity and digital verification. The QR code on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will ensure that the certificates are authentic and can be more easily monitored, as well as being of greater use when traveling abroad. Personal data, as well as the vaccine information of the recipients, will be recorded in the Covid-19 vaccine database before the QR code is created and printed on the back of the vaccination certificate.
 

Published : October 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

