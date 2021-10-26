Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo said the country will reopen in selected areas provided that they have over 70 per cent vaccination rate against Covid-19. Indonesia will also gradually ease up travel restrictions for foreign visitors who have been fully vaccinated and tested negative. The country reported 460 new cases and 30 deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases to 4,240,479 patients and total 143,235 deaths.

Meanwhile, Health authorities in Laos have launched a new enhanced Covid-19 vaccination certificate with a QR Code that will allow for greater authenticity and digital verification. The QR code on the Covid-19 vaccination certificate will ensure that the certificates are authentic and can be more easily monitored, as well as being of greater use when traveling abroad. Personal data, as well as the vaccine information of the recipients, will be recorded in the Covid-19 vaccine database before the QR code is created and printed on the back of the vaccination certificate.

