Russia, ASEAN agree to step up cooperation in Asia-Pacific region

In a joint statement following the summit, Russia and the ASEAN members agreed to explore possible practical cooperation on issues of mutual interest among ASEAN, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

They pledged to seek synergies in development strategies to promote regional connectivity.

Both sides agreed to increase efforts to boost maritime connectivity and develop sustainable and resilient infrastructure logistics and port management.

They also voiced support for a sustainable economic recovery in the region and closer people-to-people exchanges.

During the summit, Russia and ASEAN adopted a 103-point Comprehensive Plan of Action aimed at implementing mutually beneficial cooperation for the period 2021-2025.

In the plan, ASEAN and Russia set out priorities and measures to be undertaken by both sides to strengthen partnership across a wide range of areas, including the political-security, economic, socio-cultural and development cooperation.

In addition, Russia and the ASEAN member states issued a statement on cooperation against illicit drugs trafficking. They reaffirmed the shared commitment to address and counter the world drug problem through effective and sustained actions at the national and international levels.