Wednesday, September 15, 2021

international

Putin, Raisi agree to strengthen Russian-Iranian ties

Putin and Raisi exchanged views on the current situation regarding the Iran nuclear deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, agreed on Tuesday to deepen mutually beneficial relations in various fields between the two countries.

During a phone conversation, the two leaders noted the successful development of trade and economic ties and well-established cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, the Kremlin said.

Related Stories

Putin and Raisi exchanged views on the current situation regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

They also discussed issues of working within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

UK to offer booster COVID-19 vaccines to over-50s

Published : September 15, 2021

LatAm forests key to environmental sustainability, food security: FAO

Published : September 15, 2021

Chinese FM arrives in Seoul in latest effort to bolster regional ties

Published : September 15, 2021

Pharmaceutical companies race to develop oral drugs for COVID

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

How plant-based food brand grew from local to global

Published : September 15, 2021

Thai health dept eyes reopening day schools in sandbox setting

Published : September 15, 2021

13,798 new infections, 144 deaths over past 24 hours in Thailand

Published : September 15, 2021

Buri Ram street pork ball fest set to hit the road as Lisa says she’d love some

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.