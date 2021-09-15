Putin, Raisi agree to strengthen Russian-Iranian ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, agreed on Tuesday to deepen mutually beneficial relations in various fields between the two countries.
During a phone conversation, the two leaders noted the successful development of trade and economic ties and well-established cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, the Kremlin said.
Putin and Raisi exchanged views on the current situation regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.
They also discussed issues of working within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
