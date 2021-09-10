Russian oil shipments to the U.S. set to surge in Ida wake

Imports of Russian oil from the Urals to the U.S. are set to increase in September and October as 77% of U.S. Gulf offshore production remains shut 10 days after Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Gulf coast refineries looking for oil in the absence of supply from the Gulf are supporting higher prices for medium sour Russian oil that is similar to grades produced in the Gulf of Mexico.

Three cargoes of Urals crude have been bought by U.S. refiners over the past few days, said traders involved in the market. The shipments will be loaded in the second half of September and arrive in the U.S. by mid-October, they said.

While it's not uncommon for U.S. fuel makers to buy Urals, the heightened interest in the aftermath of Ida is said to be supporting prices. Urals is trending at a 7-month high, with bids of $1.05 below the Dated Brent benchmark on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $1.95 per barrel before the hurricane hit. Prices strengthened even with the prospect of OPEC bringing more production online.