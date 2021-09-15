Wednesday, September 15, 2021

international

Vladimir Putin self-isolates after covid exposure but has not tested positive, Kremlin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will self-isolate after individuals close to him tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news came from the Kremlin in a transcript of a call between Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, where Putin said he will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, planned later this week in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, virtually instead of in person.

The Kremlin also said Putin is "absolutely healthy" and has so far not tested positive for the coronavirus. The Russian president was vaccinated against the coronavirus in March with his country's own Sputnik V.

Putin met in person with Syrian President Bashar Assad at the Kremlin on Monday. Assad said he and his wife had and recovered from covid-19 in March.

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

UK to offer booster COVID-19 vaccines to over-50s

Published : September 15, 2021

LatAm forests key to environmental sustainability, food security: FAO

Published : September 15, 2021

Chinese FM arrives in Seoul in latest effort to bolster regional ties

Published : September 15, 2021

Pharmaceutical companies race to develop oral drugs for COVID

Published : September 15, 2021

Latest News

How plant-based food brand grew from local to global

Published : September 15, 2021

Thai health dept eyes reopening day schools in sandbox setting

Published : September 15, 2021

13,798 new infections, 144 deaths over past 24 hours in Thailand

Published : September 15, 2021

Buri Ram street pork ball fest set to hit the road as Lisa says she’d love some

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.