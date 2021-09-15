Vladimir Putin self-isolates after covid exposure but has not tested positive, Kremlin says

The news came from the Kremlin in a transcript of a call between Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, where Putin said he will attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, planned later this week in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, virtually instead of in person.

The Kremlin also said Putin is "absolutely healthy" and has so far not tested positive for the coronavirus. The Russian president was vaccinated against the coronavirus in March with his country's own Sputnik V.

Putin met in person with Syrian President Bashar Assad at the Kremlin on Monday. Assad said he and his wife had and recovered from covid-19 in March.