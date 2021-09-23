Thursday, September 23, 2021

international

Putin, Draghi discuss Afghanistan by phone

They emphasized the importance of fostering an intra-Afghan dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Both sides expressed their intention to cooperate in order to prevent terrorism, extremism and drug-related crimes, the Kremlin said in a press release.

They emphasized the importance of fostering an intra-Afghan dialogue, with the interests of all groups of the population taken into account.

Putin informed Draghi of the results of the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a joint meeting of the two groups held last week in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Related Stories

The leaders discussed post-conflict reconstruction in Afghanistan, including efforts by the Group of 20, which Italy is chairing this year.

Published : September 23, 2021

Related News

Putin, Raisi agree to strengthen Russian-Iranian ties

Published : September 15, 2021

Putin attributes Afghan crisis to imposition of foreign values

Published : September 10, 2021

Russia internet censor threatens Google, Apple over a Putin opposition app

Published : September 03, 2021

Latest News

SET Index rises for 3rd day in a row

Published : September 23, 2021

Editor’s Choice: Samyan Seafood - Fusion Seafood in BKK (EP.2)

Published : September 23, 2021

UNICEF provides oxygen concentrators to support Thailand’s fight against COVID-19

Published : September 23, 2021

Cops not fooled by restaurant’s cunning plan to beat alcohol ban

Published : September 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.