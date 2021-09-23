Putin, Draghi discuss Afghanistan by phone

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
Both sides expressed their intention to cooperate in order to prevent terrorism, extremism and drug-related crimes, the Kremlin said in a press release.
They emphasized the importance of fostering an intra-Afghan dialogue, with the interests of all groups of the population taken into account.
Putin informed Draghi of the results of the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a joint meeting of the two groups held last week in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The leaders discussed post-conflict reconstruction in Afghanistan, including efforts by the Group of 20, which Italy is chairing this year.
