Putin calls for joint efforts to combat maritime crimes

There are many threats along the sea routes, Putin said when addressing a high-level debate in the UN Security Council on strengthening maritime security via video link.

To more effectively counter transnational crimes and the use of seas for criminal purposes, Putin said it is necessary to unite the efforts of all interested countries and international and regional organizations, with the UN playing a central coordinating role.

"We strive to help ensure security in the Persian Gulf, in the Atlantic, and in the Gulf of Guinea, where piracy and taking of hostages have become more frequent," he said.

Putin proposed to create a special structure within the UN system, which would directly deal with issues of cracking down on maritime crimes in different regions of the world.

"Russia is committed to the common tasks of combating crimes at sea in all forms and manifestations. We are ready to further promote the development of equal international cooperation on this topic," he said.