Russia global vaccine ambitions stumble during supply shortage

This week, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said his country will seek to replace 8 million planned doses with supplies from other producers by the end of year after delays receiving its initial order.

Countries that embraced Sputnik amid a global rush to secure vaccines are increasingly reporting supply problems with the second component in the two-shot inoculation. In Argentina, a presidential adviser said the shortages put the government at risk as people were unable to receive the second dose within the recommended period of three months after the first.

President Vladimir Putin has touted Sputnik to leaders around the world as part of an ambitious Kremlin drive to put Russia on the map as a major player in the international vaccine business. But difficulties producing the promised shots could relegate it to a secondary-role as rivals from the U.S., Europe and China fill the gap.

"The developers designed their export plans around local production that vastly overestimated local capacity," said Samuel Ramani, a tutor of politics and international relations at Oxford University. "Russia has lost its head start as supplies from other countries became more available and now it's looking like an also-ran."

A spokesperson for the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund that is responsible for Sputnik V's international marketing, said the existing contract with Guatemala was adjusted to a new delivery schedule and not canceled.

"Given the unprecedented worldwide demand all vaccine producers are experiencing some short-term supply issues," the RDIF representative said.

The fund said it still aims to produce enough to inoculate 700 million people outside Russia this year, a pledge its chief made in March. Airfinity, a London-based science analytics company, estimates 99 million doses have been delivered to date, with more than half of them for domestic use.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week said delays in international Sputnik supplies were a result of the need to ramp up domestic vaccination as cases surged.