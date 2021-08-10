Russia sanctions Britons in retaliation

The sanctioned are closely involved in anti-Russian activities, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, without disclosing their names and how many people are exactly targeted.

Moscow sees London's "groundless attacks" as an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of another state and put pressure on the Russian judicial system, the ministry said.

"We once again call on the British leadership to abandon an unfounded confrontational policy with regard to our country. Any unfriendly steps will meet an adequate proportionate response," it read.