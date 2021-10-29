[Singapore] Taxi and private-hire drivers must take weekly Covid-19 tests from Nov 1

For practical reasons, they will be allowed to self-test using antigen rapid test (ART) kits at their convenience. Drivers are provided with the kits.

Explaining why mandatory testing for these drivers was not rolled out earlier, LTA said: "As drivers are self-employed and have varied work schedules, operators needed more time to reach out to them to coordinate testing arrangements."

LTA added that as taxi and private-hire drivers need to drive to various locations in the course of their work, they will not have to go back to their operators' offices to undergo employer-supervised testing.

Based on the number of valid vocational licences held as at August, the testing regime would apply to 96,690 taxi drivers and 49,375 private-hire drivers.

Welcoming this move, Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer, said: "As cabbies have been identified as being part of a key community group requiring routine Covid-19 testing, we have started distributing the ART kits provided by the Government to all our cabbies at three distribution points."