U.S. announces deal with European Union to ease steel and aluminum tariffs enacted under Trump

In return, the European Union will drop their retaliatory tariffs on American goods. The EU had been poised on Dec. 1 to boost tariffs to 50% on various U.S. products, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles and bourbon from Kentucky.

"This agreement is significant in that it will reduce costs for American manufacturers and consumers," Raimondo said.

Biden officials have faced a difficult task in deciding how or whether to unwind Trump's duties on imports, which were panned by many economists as raising prices for American consumers but in many cases were cheered by labor groups powerful among Democrats for shielding industry groups from foreign competition.

Administration officials said they expect the tariff agreement to help alleviate the current supply chain issues that are currently hampering manufacturing and distribution of key goods throughout the United States. It also will help ensure that all steel entering the United States from Europe will be made entirely on the continent, according to the administration.

It also calls on future negotiations to take "carbon intensity" levels in steel and aluminum into account in future trade talks, which Raimondo said would allow production of products that are "significantly cleaner" than steel and aluminum produced in China.