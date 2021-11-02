Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

Laos’ Prime Minister announced the extension of lockdown measures for another 15 days or until November 14 after the number of new Covid-19 patients in the country exceeded 500 patient per day in October, a 27.6 per cent increase from that in September. Laos reported 685 new cases and two deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 40,956 patients and 67 deaths.

Meanwhile, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his country reopen and ready for a new way of life on Monday, having surpassed its Covid-19 vaccination target and recorded one of Asia's highest inoculation rates. The country has achieved almost 86 per cent vaccination rate of the total 16 million population. More than two million people in Cambodia have already received booster shots against Covid-19.

