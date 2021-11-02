Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.23 million across Southeast Asia, with 26,148 new cases reported on Monday (November 1), lower than Sunday’s tally at 28,050. New deaths are at 300, decreasing from Sunday’s number of 346. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 279,052.

Laos’ Prime Minister announced the extension of lockdown measures for another 15 days or until November 14 after the number of new Covid-19 patients in the country exceeded 500 patient per day in October, a 27.6 per cent increase from that in September. Laos reported 685 new cases and two deaths on Monday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 40,956 patients and 67 deaths.

Meanwhile, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his country reopen and ready for a new way of life on Monday, having surpassed its Covid-19 vaccination target and recorded one of Asia's highest inoculation rates. The country has achieved almost 86 per cent vaccination rate of the total 16 million population. More than two million people in Cambodia have already received booster shots against Covid-19.
 

Related News

Published : November 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.