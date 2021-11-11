Sat, November 20, 2021

Asean reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.48 million across Southeast Asia, with 30,200 new cases reported on Wednesday (November 10), higher than Tuesday’s tally at 27,613. New deaths are at 370, increasing from Tuesday’s number of 310. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 282,675.

Malaysia’s Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department reported that about 1.8 per cent of civil servants, or about 29,000 people from the total 1.6 million people, have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite a mandate issued by the Public Service Department. However, as of November 10, ten days after the mandate was issued, no disciplinary actions have been taken.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said on Wednesday that the African lion at the Singapore Zoo which showed signs of sickness on Monday has tested positive for Covid-19. It is the fifth lion in Singapore to be infected with the coronavirus, after four Asiatic lions at the Night Safari tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. A Mandai Wildlife Group spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that all its lions that have been unwell are "bright, alert and active for now".
 

Published : November 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

