Beijing, Washington ink joint climate declaration

The declaration, which is called the US-China Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s, was announced on Wednesday evening by China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, and US special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry.

The move took many onlookers in Glasgow by surprise, with the media alerted to a joint news conference just an hour before it started. Several world leaders have labelled this year's COP as the most important since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, and a US-China declaration is sure to send a strong signal to all delegations in attendance.

Xie said that the problem of global warming is "increasingly urgent and severe" and that climate change threatens an "existential crisis".

"In the area of climate change, there is more agreement between the US and China than divergence, making it an area with huge potential for our cooperation," Xie said. "As two major powers, both China and the US shoulder international responsibilities and obligations. We need to think big."

Kerry said the current time represents a "critical decade" in the fight to combat global warming.

"The US and China have no shortage of differences, but on climate, cooperation is the only way to get things done," Kerry said. "We cannot reach our goals without countries working together, and China and the US in particular, as the two largest emitters in the world, both have to help show the way."