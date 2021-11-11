HSBC Singapore launches $270m fund to help high-growth tech companies expand

Car marketplace Carro - a home-grown unicorn, or a start-up valued at US$1 billion or more - is among the bank's first clients to tap the fund.

The fund will mainly back up enterprises tapping opportunities within the Asean region's growing digital economy - in areas such as e-commerce, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, fintech and payment platforms, disruptive telecommunications as well as ride hailing and transport.

It will provide loans to companies that have already received funding from strategic investors, including venture capital or private equity firms, and passed the proof-of-concept phase.

Ms Regina Lee, HSBC Singapore's head of commercial banking, said the Republic has a vibrant tech culture with firms seeking to fill digital gaps among consumers and businesses.

"To succeed, these businesses need to scale up quickly, often including for customer reach, employees and data capabilities. The fund aims to provide this specialised finance to support the next generation of growth companies in South-east Asia," she added.