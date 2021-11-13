Asean reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

Laos’ Office of Prime Minister announced that the Pha That Luang festival to be held on November 17-19 will feature only religious ceremony. To prevent the spreading of Covid-19, there will be no processions, stage performances or merchant stalls allowed in the festival areas. The country reported 1,198 new cases and one death on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 52,175 patients and total 94 deaths.

Brunei’s Public Health Ministry said it will soon announce regulations for the organization of wedding ceremony under Covid-19 disease control measures. It is expected that up to 30 participants will be allowed for indoor wedding, while outdoor ceremony can be joined by up to 200 guests, whereas strict disease control measures must be employed.

