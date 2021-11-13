Sat, November 20, 2021

Asean reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.54 million across Southeast Asia, with 30,512 new cases reported on Friday (November 12), higher than Thursday’s tally at 28,847. New deaths are at 409, increasing from Thursday’s number of 386. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 283,528.

Laos’ Office of Prime Minister announced that the Pha That Luang festival to be held on November 17-19 will feature only religious ceremony. To prevent the spreading of Covid-19, there will be no processions, stage performances or merchant stalls allowed in the festival areas. The country reported 1,198 new cases and one death on Friday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 52,175 patients and total 94 deaths.

Brunei’s Public Health Ministry said it will soon announce regulations for the organization of wedding ceremony under Covid-19 disease control measures. It is expected that up to 30 participants will be allowed for indoor wedding, while outdoor ceremony can be joined by up to 200 guests, whereas strict disease control measures must be employed.
 

Published : November 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

