Japan calls off joint news conference over Dokdo dispute with S. Korea

Besides Dokdo, the two discussed key historical issues that have been at the center of their bilateral feud, but appeared to have failed to narrow the gaps.



During their meeting, Choi explained South Korea’s position on the historical issues, including forced labor and wartime sex slaves, and called for bilateral consultations to resolve the matter. He also explained Seoul’s position on Tokyo’s decision to discharge radioactive wastewater from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, and Japan’s export curbs.



In turn, Mori explained Japan’s position on the matter.



Seoul-Tokyo relations have been at their lowest ebb in recent years, due to historic disputes rooted in Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula that have morphed into an ongoing economic feud.



The flare-up of tension between the neighbors alarms the US, which is pushing for strengthening three-way cooperation with its key Asian allies against China’s growing assertiveness and the nuclear-armed North Korea.



Despite the apparent clash, Sherman said the earlier three-way meeting was “friendly, constructive, substantive” and lasted more than three hours.



Sherman said the US was “very satisfied” with the consultations with South Korea and Japan on the best way to ensure the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



But she declined to comment directly on whether the US supports Seoul’s proposal to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, and said the US and its allies “are having good consultations” and will continue to do so.



Upon his arrival in Washington on Sunday, Choi said he expected a “good result” soon in the Seoul-Washington discussions on the end-of-war declaration, indicating there could be some progress toward an agreement.



Choi told reporters after the meeting that the Seoul government, too, is satisfied with the “speed and direction” of the ongoing talks on the end-of-war declaration.



By Ahn Sung-mi