Japan eyes first-ever release of state stores of oil

Private-sector reserves have been released in the past, but this would be the first time for the government’s stores to be released. The aim is to prevent the prices of petroleum products, including gasoline, from rising further by temporarily increasing the supply of oil to the market. However, the actual outcome is hard to predict.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden had been quietly urging other countries, including Japan and South Korea, to make concerted efforts with Washington to release emergency stores of petroleum. The Japanese government was initially cautious, as it has never released oil stored for emergencies in response to rising petroleum prices, but it ultimately changed tack.

There are at least two kinds of oil stockpiled for emergencies in Japan: oil owned and stockpiled by the state, and that stored by the private sector as required by law. As of the end of September, the state’s reserves were equivalent to the amount of oil consumed in the nation over 145 days. The private sector reserves were equivalent to 90 days’ consumption.