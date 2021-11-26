India says nationwide birth rates drop below key replacement rate

The dropping fertility rate does not mean India's population is already decreasing, but rather its growth rate is slowing. India's population, which stands at just under 1.4 billion, will continue to rise beyond the year 2050 and peak at over 1.6 billion before stabilizing and returning to about 1.4 billion by 2100, according to United Nations projections.

Several Indian leaders since the country's independence in 1947 have grappled with the population question. In the 1970s, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi carried out a controversial mass sterilization drive. Population control measures - and the difference in birthrates between India's religious groups - remain one of the most polarizing issues in domestic politics today.

The declining fertility rate observed in recent years was backed by an uptick in several key indicators, demographers said. The proportion of women who used contraceptives rose from 54 to 67%, according to the national survey, while those who reported an unmet need for contraceptives fell. The proportion of teenage marriages has also decreased, according to the study, while there has been an improvement in the gender balance of newborns in a country with a deeply held preference for sons. For every 1,000 baby boys, there are now 929 baby girls, up from 919 girls five years ago.

In cities across India - as in other countries - women are opting for fewer children: the urban fertility rate is 1.6.

The study showed the long-standing gap between India's north and south widening: the large, poor tracts that line the northern Ganges River continue to show high fertility rates, with women in Bihar state having an average of three children each. Southern states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had fertility rates below the replacement rate.

"This is not saying the country's problems of unemployment, inequality, education, and everything else are automatically over," said Sanjay Kumar Mohanty, the head of population policies at IIPS. "But population is no longer a top priority concern."