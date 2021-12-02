New Zealand will advocate for an international ban on autonomous weapons systems, or killer robots

Lethal autonomous weapons systems, also called "killer robots," can identify, target and kill without human input, according to the Future of Life Institute. They are usually regarded as distinct from drones, which are generally used under human control and have been deployed extensively in battle.

At least 30 countries have called for a total global ban on killer robots, which arms control and human rights activists have long advocated. But some of the world's leading military powers, including the United States and Russia, have downplayed the risks of such weapons. China, whose military expenditure has been growing for decades, said it supports a ban on using autonomous weapons but not on developing and producing them.

Mary Wareham, an arms control expert at Human Rights Watch, praised the "thorough" nature of New Zealand's proposal.

"Alone, [New Zealand] cannot lead," Wareham said of the nation of some 5 million people. "But it can make a big impact when it works together with other like-minded states, especially when they can come together and form a core group, strategize and come up with a plan to commit fully to create new international law."