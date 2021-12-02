Tue, December 07, 2021

international

Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 14.1 million across Southeast Asia, with 28,827 new cases reported on Wednesday (December 1), higher than Tuesday’s tally at 26,937. New deaths are at 498, decreasing from Tuesday’s number of 370. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 292,255.

Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology announced that the third phase trial of a Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine “Covivac” has been suspended over difficulties in finding volunteers. The trial needed around 4,000 volunteers, but with no district having thousands of unvaccinated residents who qualify for clinical trials, finding the needed volunteers has proved difficult.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of travellers from countries that have reported the Omicron Covid-19 variant or are considered high-risk. Malaysia will also delay plans to set up Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) with the affected countries, and reimpose quarantine requirements for Malaysian citizens and long-term residents returning from those nations, regardless of their vaccination status.
 

Related News

Published : December 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Afghan children fall victim to export of U.S. democracy

Published : Dec 07, 2021

China, Malaysia to collaborate in COVID-19 vaccine research, says Malaysian FM

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Latest News

The Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers 2022 continues to empower the dreams of Thai female golfers

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Death toll of Indonesias volcano eruption rises to 22, over 30 missing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Japan PM vows to "prepare for worst" for Omicron variant

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.