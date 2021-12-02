Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology announced that the third phase trial of a Vietnamese Covid-19 vaccine “Covivac” has been suspended over difficulties in finding volunteers. The trial needed around 4,000 volunteers, but with no district having thousands of unvaccinated residents who qualify for clinical trials, finding the needed volunteers has proved difficult.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of travellers from countries that have reported the Omicron Covid-19 variant or are considered high-risk. Malaysia will also delay plans to set up Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) with the affected countries, and reimpose quarantine requirements for Malaysian citizens and long-term residents returning from those nations, regardless of their vaccination status.

