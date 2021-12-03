Biden unveils new measures against COVID-19 as U.S. confirms 2nd Omicron case

The new actions include increasing vaccine outreach across the United States, tightening pre-departure COVID-testing protocol for all inbound international travelers, and requiring a negative test within one day of departure for the United States.

Earlier, the Biden administration has announced restrictions of travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries where the Omicron variant was identified.

It also announced a plan to extend a mask requirement for domestic travel, originally slated to expire in January, until mid-March.

The second U.S. case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant was found in the midwestern state of Minnesota on Thursday, a day after the first case was confirmed in California.