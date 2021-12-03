Singapore detects first 2 imported Covid-19 cases who test preliminarily positive for Omicron

Both cases were isolated upon arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, and had no interaction with anyone in the community.

"There is currently no evidence of any community transmission from these cases," said MOH in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry added that both cases are currently recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. They are fully vaccinated, and have mild symptoms of cough and scratchy throat.

Both cases arrived from Johannesburg on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ479 on Wednesday.

The first case is a 44-year-old Singapore permanent resident who was travelling from Mozambique and transited in Johannesburg.

He had tested negative for Covid-19 in his pre-departure test in Mozambique on Nov 29.

The second case is a 41-year-old Singaporean woman who travelled from South Africa.

She had tested negative for Covid-19 in her pre-departure test in Johannesburg on Nov 29.

“They had undergone a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore and were immediately conveyed to a stay-home notice (SHN) dedicated facility to be isolated while awaiting their test results,” said MOH.

Their PCR test results revealed the presence of S-gene Target Failure, which may be associated with the Omicron variant, the ministry added.

MOH said the National Public Health Laboratory is conducting whole genome sequencing to confirm if the two cases had indeed contracted the Omicron variant.